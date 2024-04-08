Chad Daybell murder trial set to start Wednesday morning

BOISE, Idaho — The jury in the Chad Daybell murder trial is set to start this Wednesday morning with both prosecution and defense to begin opening statements.



The jury selection is over

Opening arguments are set for Wednesday morning

Larry and Kay Woodcock were in attendance

We have a jury and date for opening statements in the trial of the State of Idaho vs. Chad Daybell. I sat in the courtroom as the 50-plus jurors were all brought in together. Both the prosecution and defense turned and faced everyone in the courtroom as the selection process started. Monday’s proceedings were not streamed. It is a silent process where no one speaks for just under an hour. We have our 18, 12 jurors and 6 alternates, but every one of them must expect that they’re part of the 12. Divided almost equally, I asked Matt Johnson from Court TV what he expected for opening statements scheduled to begin Wednesday morning.



"We’re expecting the State to lay out the evidence in this case against Chad not too different from what we experienced with Lori. And what will John Prior say? In the line of questions for the prospective jurors, he was questioning them a lot about how much you believe in something that’s not reality. And also honesty.”

Two familiar faces from Lori Vallow’s trial were in attendance on Monday. Larry and Kay Woodcock are J.J. Vallow’s grandparents, one of the three victims in this case, Tylee Ryan and Tammy Daybell being the other two.

Outside the courthouse, I asked Mr. Woodcock this. “What was it like to stare at Chad for close to 90 minutes? You know I really didn’t pay much close attention to him. One of the things I did during Lori’s trial was to see the photographs and those pictures cannot be unseen and believe it or not when I look at Chad that’s what really comes to mind.”

Idaho News 6 will be there at the Ada County courthouse and bring you updates throughout the day and week.