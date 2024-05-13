Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow share graphic text messages

BOISE, Idaho — The day started with F.B.I. tactical specialist Nicole Heideman sharing steamy messages between Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow. This was followed by testimony from F.B.I Agen Nick Ballance, who detailed the activity on burner phones owned by Alex Cox, Lori Vallow, and Chad Daybell.



Steamy messages between Chad and Lori revealed intimate details of their relationship.

Tylee Ryan's high school friend described Tylee's relationship with JJ Vallow as maternal, she cared for her brother like a mother for her child.

F.B.I. forensic examiner performed a tool mark analysis on Tylee's remains to determine if tools confiscated from Chad's property were involved in her death or burial.

RECAP | The trial of Chad Daybell day 22

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

This is Lori replying back to Chad. “That is pretty incredible. Fire emoji, fire emoji, fire emoji. The fire is definitely burning. The memories. Heart, heart, heart. I miss you way too much. You have to stop I might explode.”

Much of the day was focused on Tylee Ryan. Tylee’s close friend from high school in Arizona described Tylee's relationship with JJ Vallow.

“Could you briefly describe Tylee’s relationship with JJ? Almost maternal in the sense she was always there to make sure he was taken care of. First priority, his well-being was always taken care of and she would be next.”

Dr. Angi Christiansen is a forensic anthropologist for the F.B.I. who testified the remains of Tylee Ryan’s bones were consistent with bones that had been dismembered and damaged by heat from fire.

Doug Halepaska an F.B.I. forensic examiner performed a tool mark analysis on the tools found on Chad’s property. Halepaska testified injuries on Tylee’s bones were caused by chopping-type actions.

Defense Attorney John Prior asked Halepaska could he be 100 percent certain what tool was used. “You really couldn’t make any distinctive determination on what exactly made these marks wouldn’t that be fair? I wasn’t able to identify it back to any particular tool that is correct."

The prosecution then asked Mr Halepaska this. “Is there any question that some kind of tool was used to injure Tylee and her bones? A tool was used to cause those tool marks that is true I just wasn’t able to render any kind of source on those tool marks.” (edited)