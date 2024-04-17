Bank accounts, credit cards and airline tickets the focus of Wednesday's Chad Daybell trial

BOISE, Idaho — Wednesday’s testimony in the trial of Chad Daybell involved a lot of documents that were seized by the Rexburg Police Department from a P.O. box in nearby Sugar City, Idaho.



Lori Vallow's bank accounts and credit card statements were examined

The jury heard a lot about airline flight information for Chad and Lori

Rexburg Police Detective Chuck Kunsaitis discussed the financial paper trail and collection of Social Security payments.

RECAP: The Trial of Chad Daybell Day 5

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

Wednesday’s testimony had to do with a lot of documents. Documents that were seized by the Rexburg Police Department from a P.O. box in nearby Sugar City, Idaho.

That lead Rexburg Police Detective Chuck Kunsaitis explains. “There was a large bundle of mail approximately one hundred pieces of mail there were addressed to both Lori Vallow and her then-husband Charles Vallow who was deceased and her brother Alex Cox.

Detective Chuck Kunsaitis and others to put together what it all meant. Detective Kunsaitis talked in detail about Charles and Lori Vallow’s bank and credit card statements. The letters also contained information about Tylee Ryan’s and Alex Cox’s credit card information. Tylee was receiving death benefits from her father, Lori’s third husband Joe Ryan. Almost two thousand a month. Tylee was very active on it until something happened.

Kunsaitis explains. “We learned in the middle of August that Lori had contacted social security and had stopped monthly stipends deposited in Tylee’s account and she then switched those monies to be deposited to her own personal account so there were no more funds coming into this account.”

Detective Kunsaitis then went into a long list of airline flight records between Chad and Lori that included flights to a number of states, together and apart. There was a trip to Missouri trip that caught the investigator's attention because it was a trip Lori Vallow took with her close friend Melani Boudreaux. “What was significant about this trip in your investigation? That Lori was in Missouri using Tylee’s phone and Tylee wasn’t there."

Kunsaitis showed the jury a timeline box graphic that tied a lot of things together. It appeared to show a lot of hopscotch jumping around. "Chad paid for his kids to go to California to have over the Thanksgiving holiday. There was no record of Tylee and JJ on this trip. Detective, you had mentioned a trip earlier is it possible this was the trip you were talking about? Yes. And then the last box is Chad and Lori flew one way to Hawaii where they took up residence. There were more boxes on the timeline on June 9th and that’s when we found JJ and Tylee."

In cross-examination, Defense Attorney John Prior asked the detective if it was a crime to fly around the country with somebody.



