Smithfield, Utah and 19 other future Latter-day Saint temples announced

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is planning to build 20 new temples Sunday, including one in Smithfield, Utah.

President Russell M. Nelson made the announcement during the church's Sunday afternoon General Conference session.

The Smithfield location will be the second temple in Cache County and the 25th in Utah.

Temples in five of Utah's neighboring states were also announced:



Elko, Nevada (the state's 3rd)

Burley, Idaho (the state's 7th)

Casper, Wyoming (the state's 2nd)

Grand Junction, Colorado (the state's 3rd)

Farmington, New Mexico (the state's 2nd)

The others announced were:



Helena, Montana

Yorba Linda, California

Eugene, Oregon

Querétaro, México

Torreón, México

Cali, Colombia

Belo Horizonte, Brazil

Oslo, Norway

Brussels, Belgium

Vienna, Austria

Kumasi, Ghana

Beira, Mozambique

Cape Town, South Africa

Singapore, Republic of Singapore

This is the second-highest number of new Latter-day Saint temples announced at one time. Then-President Gordon B. Hinckley, who passed away in 2008, announced that the church was planning "as many as 32 new temples, though he did not list specific locations," according to the church's website.

Sunday's announcement makes 251 total temples that have been announced, under construction or operating.