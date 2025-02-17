Boise Pride Festival moves to Ann Morrison Park for 36th annual celebration

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Pride Festival is moving to Ann Morrison Park for its 36th annual celebration, organizers announced Monday.

The move nearly doubles the space available for the festival. In a Facebook post, Boise Pride said, "This move allows us to create a festival that’s more visible, accessible, and impactful than ever before." Boise Pride also said the new format is meant to enhance the experience for attendees, vendors, and performers.

Last year's Boise Pride Festival took place at Cecil D. Andrus park. The event lasted 3 days.

The 36th Annual Boise Pride Festival will take place on September 6 and 7 at Ann Morrison Park.

