Boise Pride Festival celebrates 35th year

Free to attend, the festival offers live music, dozens of market vendors, a Pride Parade and Rally, and more. Festivities start at 5:30pm Friday and run this weekend through Sunday at 5pm.
DOWNTOWN BOISE, Idaho — Friday's events start at 5:30 pm and run through 10 pm, closing with a colorful firework show.

The weekend will feature a number of live musical performances, food, options, market vendors, and inclusive ways for the community to come together.

Full schedule here

Executive Director of the festival, Donald Williamson, says this is their biggest year yet of welcoming the community to celebrate.

Saturday the festival begins at 11 am with a Pride Rally.

And the Pride Parade will start Sunday at 9am.

The weekend festival is free for those attending. Donations accepted. Read more about Boise Pride.

