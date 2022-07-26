BLM and Harris family preserve land in foothills

BOISE, Idaho — The Bureau of Land Management has acquired 275 acres of land in the foothills a few miles north of Barber Park overlooking Table Rock and Downtown Boise. The purchase will increase access to open space as well as protect crucial winter range for mule deer and Rocky Mountain elk. Brendt Ralston with the B.L.M. explains how it works.

"The Bureau of Land Management has worked in concert with the Ridge to Rivers and the Boise Foothills since 1992. There's been a lot of lands acquired by both the City of Boise and B.L.M. over the years. The most recent addition is this 275 acre parcel up near Table Rock."

Great news! This week, the BLM Boise District announced the acquisition of a 275 acre conservation easement located 5 miles east of downtown Boise. The parcel will enhance wildlife habitat and preserve recreational value in the Boise Foothills. More: https://t.co/o0uDw64sUo pic.twitter.com/N1NfJQySNv — Bureau of Land Management Idaho (@BLMIdaho) July 26, 2022

The acquisition aligns with the America the Beautiful initiative that seeks to conserve fish and wildlife habitat and expand access to public lands and waters through voluntary conservation. Dallas and Alta Harris were committed to protecting the environment and preserving animal habitat. This is also what the Harris family had in mind decades ago when they began the process of forming the Harris Ranch area. Felicia Buckhalter with the Harris Family Foundation says this is a proud day for the entire family.

"I think it's huge for the wildlife. It's going to be winter grazing for the elk and mule deer so we're very excited. My dad was a great conservation person and this would be his happiest day, I think."

Dallas and Alta's legacy lives through their children and grandchildren. Harris Ranch is a wonderful memorial that they hope will enhance the lives of the people in the community.