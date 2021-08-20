AMBER Alert issued after 2 kids go missing from Price

CARBON COUNTY, Utah — Police are searching for a man after two kids went missing from Price, Utah late Thursday night or early Friday morning.



Police said it appears to be some sort of custodial issue.

33-year-old Dereck Michael Rowley may be traveling to Washington state. The two children with him, ages six and eight, are believed to be his children, who he does not have custody of.

FOX 13 License plate of Dereck Michael Rowley

Police believe the vehicle he's traveling in is a gold colored, older model, Chevrolet pickup truck with Washington plate C66780T.

If you see Rowley you're asked to call 911 immediately.