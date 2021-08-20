Watch
AMBER Alert issued after 2 kids go missing from Price

FOX 13
Utah Police are looking for Dereck Michael Rowley
Posted at 11:55 AM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 13:55:29-04

CARBON COUNTY, Utah — Police are searching for a man after two kids went missing from Price, Utah late Thursday night or early Friday morning.

Police said it appears to be some sort of custodial issue.

33-year-old Dereck Michael Rowley may be traveling to Washington state. The two children with him, ages six and eight, are believed to be his children, who he does not have custody of.

License plate of Dereck Michael Rowley

Police believe the vehicle he's traveling in is a gold colored, older model, Chevrolet pickup truck with Washington plate C66780T.

If you see Rowley you're asked to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
