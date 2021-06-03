Local law enforcement agencies and the Idaho Humane Society urge you to "look before you lock" this summer

BOISE, Idaho — 1 hour and 43 minutes. That's how long it took for several crayons to melt in the front seat of my car. The air temperature was 90-degrees but the inside of my car read 110-degrees.

If the car is over the dog's body temperature it’s not safe even any amount of time," said Dr. Alix McGrath the Director of shelter medicine for the Idaho Humane Society.

A dog's internal temperature is about 99-degrees. At 104+ degrees Dr. McGrath says dogs are at risk of organ damage that could result in death.

With the triple-digit temperature expected Thursday local law enforcement agencies and the Humane Society urge you to leave the pets and home and never leave your kids unattended in a car, even for a minute.

When it comes to animals Boise Police says there are several things you can do to save them:

1. Call 9-1-1 immediately.

2. Try to locate the owner.

3. If locating the owner is unsuccessful and you believe the dog to be in danger check to see if the car is unlocked.

4. If the car is locked and the dog is in danger, break the windows, get the dog to safety, and wait for the police.

Dr. McGrath says there are many signs of dogs in distress. Some of the more serious signs are:

-Excessive panting.

-Excessive drooling.

-Lethargy (dog is sluggish or unable to move).

-Vomiting.

-Diarrhea.

-Losing consciousness.

-Seizures.

Dr. McGrath says the sooner you catch these symptoms, and the sooner they are treated, the better the survival rate. Unfortunately, dogs can and do succumb to heat-related complications at a later time.

Starting June 7th, Boise Police will begin enforcing new laws protecting animals from this sort of negligence. If an animal sustains an injury, seeks treatment for heat-related ailments, or dies, the owner faces misdemeanor charges.