Local Idahoan shares personal battle with suicide and mental health during National Suicide Prevention Week

BOISE, Idaho — National Suicide Prevention Week is an annual effort to inform and engage the public about suicide prevention.

The National Suicide and Crisis Liifeline has been operating in Boise now for over a year, answering calls, texts, and chats, totaling over 12,000 calls.

Lee Flinn, Director of the Idaho Crisis & Suicide Hotline, says since the introduction of the 9-8-8 number, they have seen a nearly 11% increase in the number of people reaching out to the hotline.

"The reasons that people call are many, and even though suicide is in our name, many callers call because they are struggling with suicidal feelings,” said Lee Flinn, Director of the Idaho Crisis & Suicide Hotline.

The local hotline says they have received calls for various reasons, including mental health challenges, relationship difficulties, food insecurity, and housing.

As for those calling the hotline, they tell us the youngest caller has been a 6-year-old and the oldest was 101 years old.

The Idaho News 6 team talked with Grace DeWitt. She tells us she has suffered from mental health and suicidal thoughts in her life, and knows how important it is to seek out help.

"I've struggled off and on my whole life, and there should not be any fear of getting resources and help, and you are not alone. There are so many people out there that are doing those things," said DeWitt.

DeWitt is an attorney whose career comes with constant pressure and can weigh heavily on anybody's mental health.

"There is a lot of stress on us because we are the ones who are, in my case, responsible for a client's livelihood and whether or not they will be facing jail time or prison time,” said DeWitt.

DeWitt says sharing and talking to others has helped her manage the struggles of the job.

The California Lawyers Association and the D.C. bar conducted a research project and found lawyers were twice as likely as the general population to experience and develop suicidal thoughts. This is why DeWitt says for her, it's critical to seek help.

"I want you to know it's okay if you can't trust your friends and family. Come out to them about that. I do think you should find someone you can talk to. And if it's not a person that you know, call the hotline,” advises DeWitt.

The Idaho Crisis & Suicide Hotline is still going through a transitional period, with some people not yet aware of the 9-8-8 phone number. The Department of Health and Welfare will continue to spread awareness of the options for anyone who is experiencing a mental health crisis.