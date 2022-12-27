BOISE, Idaho — The invasion of Ukraine broke out on the 24th of February, prompting Europe’s largest humanitarian crisis since World War II. The crisis has sparked many worldwide to help, which isn’t different in the Treasure Valley. The local humanitarian aid for Ukraine group has just returned from volunteering in Ukraine.

“When you enter Ukraine, the first thing you are going to realize is you are in a war county,” said Leo Martsinyuk, Idaho Humanitarian volunteer.

Three locals have returned safely from their two weeks overseas in Ukraine. The local group was eager to assist on a more personal level. All volunteers, natives from Ukraine, appreciative of what they have here in the United States, wanted to continue to assist in a way they knew could not be possible from Idaho.

“We need to help the people that are in town. They are really struggling. Kind of how I mentioned, 34 people in one home with two restrooms. Kind of puts tears in your eyes,” said Pavel Yaroshchuk, Idaho Humanitarian volunteer.

They took this opportunity to visit their hub responsible for receiving and distributing supplies sent from Idaho. This experience has given them a much better idea of where their supplies are going and how they can improve their current effort.

“It was very rewarding to know every bit of the humanitarian aid we collected and sent was distributed properly,” said Leo Martsinyuk.

The Idaho-based group will continue to help out locally with a much deeper connection and understanding of the humanitarian crisis.

“Seeing everything we saw in Ukraine, I mean, it's an eye opener. Even for me this year, we didn't even do Christmas presents just because we are so blessed to be here in the United States,” said Tanya Petruchok, Idaho Humanitarian volunteer.

One of the volunteers will return to Ukraine in a few short weeks with additional supplies to distribute. If you would like to donate to the cause, click here.