Local flower farms are 'feeling the heat' as warm weather persists

EAGLE, Idaho — Temperatures continue to reach or come close to triple-digits across the Treasure Valley, presenting a unique set of challenges for one family-owned flower farm in Eagle.

Blue Sky Farm held its grand opening this past weekend welcoming people from across the Treasure Valley to come and pick their own flower bouquets. With over 15 different varieties of flowers on their six-acre property, some of the flower types are having a hard time with the warmer weather.

"Some of our flowers love the heat and some of them don’t love the heat," said Lauren Allen, one of the owners at Blue Sky Farm.

She said the snapdragons and dahlias seem to be suffering the most but Lauren, her husband, and parents are working hard to keep the flowers hydrated, but not over watered. Currently, flowers are hooked up to an underground water system and overhead watering.

The warmer weather has also prompted the family to adjust their hours of operation.

"We have a lot of sunset pics a lot of morning pics but on a typical Friday it’s when we have our sunset pics will have vendors here will have food trucks here will have bar trucks here we just really want the community to come and hang out," said Lauren.

This week the flower farm is open for sunset picking Wednesday and Friday 6-9:30 p.m. and Saturday morning 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.