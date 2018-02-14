Local dog trainers compete in the Westminster Dog Show

Two Treasure Valley dog trainers got their first ever shot at best in show this year at New York's Westminster Dog Show.

One in the junior ranks.. and one in the big show.



Six On Your Side talked with them about what it takes to be the best.

Boise's 15 year old Charese Kelly has been training dogs for six years.

"You have to look nice and present him to the judges and stack them," she says, "put their feet in the right position and patterns and then run to the corner and running back."



Sure, it seems simple on TV, but Kelly says the bright lights, cameras and noise can throw everything off. She has been showing dogs a third of her life and is only now making her first trip with dog Indy to the junior showmanship event.

"He did pretty good." she says, "He can be a little bit crazy, but he's pretty much a really loyal dog so he likes to do what makes me happy."

Indy didn't win, but Charese learned a lot from the big trainers, like do your homework on the judges.

"There's a lot of people who know the judges and know what they like and you can see and practice and figure out what breed they have and show it."

Heather Davison is a trainer from Kuna who brought a Flat Coated Retriever to Westminster.

She won an award of merit.

She says the years of traveling and training are all about the glory for the breed.

"There's no money to be made in this." says trainer Davison, "My husband and i joke about this. This is kind of akin to a gambling addiction there's no money to be made, it's purely for the sport."