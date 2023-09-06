Local dietitian highlights value of kids nutrition for back to school

NAMPA, Idaho — School is back in session, and ensuring success for young students can be a complicated task. Between studying and extracurricular activities, it can be easy to forget the essential role nutrition plays in fueling growing minds.

“What we are providing for our kids in nutrition are building blocks,” said nutrition counselor Sandy Kipp. She became a nutritionist for her son's own nutritional needs and now helps people, especially kids, get the food they need to be healthy. Kipp says that when it comes to food, simplicity is best.

“Simplicity in that, if you can recognize the food and it sounds like ‘oh I think that that’s something that’s healthy,' that’s a great rule of thumb to go by,” said Kipp. “If you know, you are looking at some lunch meat and it’s made out of turkey water and salt, super great. But if it’s turkey water and salt and then five other added ingredients that you can't even pronounce, probably stay away from those types of foods."

Avoiding processed foods and chemical additives is a great way to keep your child healthy. Nutritious foods can be intimidating for kids, but there are plenty of clever ways to get them to enjoy better food.

According to Kipp, "Making foods fun sometimes is really great for kids, so you know getting a celery stick and putting the nut butter on there and putting the raisins on top and calling it ants on a log or doing like a fruit skewer can be really fun and having different things in there."

Parents across Idaho have been taking steps to prioritize their child's nutrition and understanding of food, like Heather Terry who helps run a community garden in Caldwell and passing knowledge on to the next generation.

“I grew up where my dad had a big garden for us, so we knew where our food came from. We knew what it took to take care of it to make sure it’s watered and that’s what I wanted for my kids too,” said Terry.

Retired Family Doctor Paul McConnel also helps with the garden. He says getting people these nutrient-dense foods is an important part of setting your child up for a long and healthy life.

“We all need that and that’s one of the reasons I'm going to be 79 years old tomorrow and I'm still able to play golf and work in the garden,” said McConnel.