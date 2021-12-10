Local business stays busy catering to "Savory N' Sweet" tooths across Idaho and Utah

BOISE, Idaho — "Do what you love and you'll never work a day in your life," sounds cheesy, and for one Boise business owner, it is.

In 2012, Catherine Wojick left her career as an aerospace engineer to launch her business, "Savory N' Sweet."

However, Catherine's love for culinary arts started long before her business did.

"Gosh when we moved here in 1991, I was pulling my two kids around in a wagon with rolled up little menus that I had made banana bread, pumpkin bread and we would put them on everyone’s doors throughout southeast Boise," said Catherine.

Catherine describes her business as "light-hearted catering and pastries" but recently she decided to get rid of her plate and buffet services to focus on charcuterie boards and grazing tables.

"I really loved doing this, creating these," Catherine said about her day-to-day work.

Depending on the time of year, you may find one of Catherine's homemade classics in one of your orders. She told Idaho News 6 she tries to switch up her orders, especially for repeat customers.

"When I do my Christmas Eve ones I’ll do all of my homemade peanut clusters they’ll have my bizcochos," said Catherine.

During a normal calendar year, Catherine asks for 48 hours' notice on all orders, but with the holiday season here she is booked through almost mid-January.

Savory N' Sweet does have its own storefront & it shares space with Catherine's other business geared to antique goods & provisions. Some of the items are used in Catherine's work and she encourages people to check them out & take something home.

For her location and list of products, she offers head over to her website or social channels @savorynsweetinc.