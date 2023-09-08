Local business, M&W Market, shares concerns over construction on Warm Springs Ave. in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Warm Springs Ave. in Boise is undergoing a major construction project. The Warm Springs Water District is doing work on the mainline of the Geothermal Water Distribution system.

The project began in August and is scheduled to end in the middle of December. The construction blocks off two streets at a time and will move east down Warm Springs all the way to the Warm Springs Pump House.

With detours already diverting people from Warm Springs, the construction has local businesses concerned.

M&W Market is a family run grocery on Warm Springs.

“I feel like when you walk into one of our stores it’s kind of a throwback to a past time when things were a little more simple," said Rich Tate, the Director of Operations at M&W.

He told Idaho News 6 that he's concerned about the construction as it comes closer to his business.

Warm Springs Water District says the construction is ahead of schedule. They couldn't give an exact date of when the construction would be in front of M&W but they did say that section should be quick and they plan to have flaggers guiding traffic instead of complete detours.

M&W says there hasn't been much communication between the store and the water district.

The store is preparing for all scenarios, even potentially closing temporarily.

“If you’ve got two blocks (Closed off), I don’t see how we could get enough customers in the door to keep them open. We’d have to close it for that period," Tate said.

The store says that is the worst-case scenario, and if that happened they would try to take care of their employees.

