Construction on State Street starts Wednesday, adds to numerous projects around Boise

Warm Springs and 13th Street projects are big projects already underway
Posted at 10:27 AM, Aug 23, 2023
BOISE, Idaho — Ada County Highway District, ACHD, is closing State Street between 2nd to 4th Streets in Boise starting on Wednesday.

They are going to "add dual enhanced pedestrian crossings with bike push-buttons across State Street at 3rd Street," according to an ACHD news release.

The construction will detour drivers around State to Fort then Washington when traveling north of State, or to Jefferson south of State.

The construction joins another major project happening in Boise already detouring drivers on Warm Springs.

The Boise Warm Springs Water District, BWSWD, is working on maintenance of the underground Geothermal water distribution center.

They are closing down Warm Springs a couple of blocks at a time, starting with Bruce to Elm St. which will run until September. The construction will then move eastward down Warm Springs.

13th Street from Jefferson to Washington downtown is slated to clear up at the start of September, freeing up drivers going through Downtown.

