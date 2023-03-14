Local boxer one step closer to Olympics

CALDWELL, Idaho — A Treasure Valley boxer is now one step closer to representing Idaho in the 2024 Olympic games.

You may remember Caldwell boxing phenom Alyssa Mendoza, who we've been following since 2019. When we last checked in with her at the end of 2022, she had just won several major tournaments and was headed to Colorado Springs to train with the US International team, followed by a trip to Bulgaria to fight some of the best European boxers in her weight class.

In that February tournament, she earned a bronze medal in a field of more than 20 competitors, which easily qualified her for the Pan-American Games in October. If she places fourth or higher in those games, she will represent the United States in the 2024 Olympic games.

"I've been boxing for seven years, and you know, it's been a long journey. Lots of ups and downs. So to be able to be this close to fulfilling my lifelong dream, it's really unreal and it does make me want to work harder, it does make me want to go next tournament, I really want to get gold, I want to just keep pushing so that I show the whole world that I really am the best at 57kg," said Mendoza.

The Pan-American games begin in late October where Alyssa will compete in another pool of over 20 57kg boxers in hopes of snagging that fourth-place or better finish to secure her Olympic dream.

In the meantime, she will travel with the US International team competing in a few different tournaments around the world.

