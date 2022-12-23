Made in Idaho: Caldwell Boxer Alyssa Mendoza

CALDWELL, IDAHO — Three years ago, we introduced you you to a 16-year old Caldwell girl who was tearing up the Idaho boxing scene. Today, she's still doing that, but adding the rest of the country and parts of the world to her list, all while touting the fact that she is a product of the Gem State! In this week's Made in Idaho, we revisit with Caldwell's own, Alyssa Mendoza!

"Last month, Alyssa made history. At youth nationals in New Orleans, she took down the number one nationally ranked female fighter in her weight class, not only earning her a spot on the USA youth national team, but becoming the first female in Idaho history to do that," said anchor Matt Sizemore from a previous story in 2020.

"All the work that I had gone through previously, like the four years, and then a whole bunch of personal stuff that went on, just a whole bunch of stuff flashed through my head. It was just, so many emotions," said Caldwell boxer Alyssa Mendoza in 2020.

Alyssa Mendoza was riding high in 2019 and early 2020, but when Covid cancelled several big events for her, the punches started landing a bit harder for her.

"When I went to go requalify to get my spot again, I lost. And I got third place, so I had been working to get back on top and it took me about two years," said Alyssa in December of 2022.

Two years of losing close battles to fighters out of a certain state.

"We knew the decision went our way, and it didn't. And you know, I mean, it's just hard to beat Texas. The last fight that we had, I don't say it's this girl or this girl, we lose to Texas," said Alyssa's trainer and father JR Mendoza.

But in 2022, Alyssa told herself and her dad that this was their year, and then, it was full steam ahead.

"We need to train harder, we need to run more, we need to do more rounds and stuff, and the more and more disciplined I became, because I felt the passion to get better and better and better," said Alyssa.

And oh did it pay off!

"In July I won my first nationals in, like, two and a half years? I hadn't won in forever. And it was a really good feeling to get a national title after not winning for so long. And then I went to Golden Gloves in August and I fought five times in one week and it was a whole, it was a crazy tournament," said Alyssa.

One tournament after another, Alyssa was dominant. But early December would bring her back to the National Championships in Texas, not only for a chance to qualify for the U-S International team, but a chance...at redemption.

"There was one specific tough fight, really really tough fight, it was the semifinals, and that was a fight, I fought the girl that I had lost to previously twice. So, she's really good. She's a world champion actually," said Alyssa.

It was a bout for the ages that she says could have gone either way.

"I was really nervous when the ref was holding our arms, you know, they announce who wins? I was pretty nervous cause I had no idea who had won. I just sat there and was praying and I was like ok, cmon cmon! And when they said red corner, I was red corner, and it was pretty emotional," said Alyssa.

With that, Alyssa will be headed to Colorado Springs in January to train with the U-S National Team coaches in hopes of being selected to be on their international team. And while this is just the next big step in her Olympic dreams, she always gives the credit to her long-time trainer that she calls Dad.

"For me, it's just to make sure that I can be there for her. Cause truthfully, she's the one who goes in the ring! She's the one!" said JR.

And this tight-knit Made in Idaho family is always proud to let people know where they're from...even if they don't know anything about it.

"It's more and more amazing because we beat some people and they wonder where are you guys from? Idaho? Where's that? I mean, literally, Idaho? You don't know where Idaho is? No, what other states are next to it? Are you serious?!" said JR.

"I love this state. This is home. I even have a pair of socks that I like to fight in that are the Idaho flag. When I think back to here, I hope to make my family proud, I wouldn't want to represent any other state other than Idaho cause that's just home to me. I hope I make Idaho proud," said Alyssa.

As mentioned, Alyssa will head to Colorado Springs in January to compete for a spot on the U-S International team, and if she continues to thrive, she'll have a chance to be selected to represent Idaho and the United States in the 2024 Olympics! To follow along her journey, look up MK Boxing in Caldwell, and we will be sure to follow up with Alyssa and JR as well.