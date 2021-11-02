Local boutique to host women-owned business pop-up

A local boutique is hosting a pop-up event this weekend to help support local women-owned businesses.

Sisters Mindy Joslin and Colleen Satterwhite started Juniper & Blue Boutique in 2020, which features a variety of clothing, shoes and accessories, some of which are made right here in the Treasure Valley.

On November 6, the boutique is hosting local women-owned businesses from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

“We want our shop to be very accessible for all women, and this pop-up market is one more way we are supporting other women-owned businesses and featuring their amazing products right here in the Treasure Valley,” said Joslin.

The event is the second pop-up the boutique has hosted. As Idaho News 6 reported back in July, 2020 wasn't an easy year for any local businesses, but according to a report from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the pandemic disproportionately affected women-owned businesses.

The owners of Juniper & Blue say they were fortunate to have a huge outpouring of community support--both from their customers and from the local business community.