Pop-up event to support local women-owned businesses

BOISE, Idaho — A local boutique is hosting a pop-up event this weekend to help support local women-owned businesses.

Sisters Mindy Joslin and Colleen Satterwhite started Juniper & Blue Boutique in 2020, which features a variety of clothing, shoes and accessories, some of which are made right here in the Treasure Valley.

2020 wasn't an easy year for any local businesses, but according to a report from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the pandemic disproportionately affected women-owned businesses.

The report said of the female business owners they surveyed, only 47 percent ranked their businesses' overall health as "good." In comparison, 62 percent of male business owners said the same.

The study reads in part:

Before the coronavirus pandemic began 67% of male-owned businesses ranked the overall health of their business as “good,” while fewer (60%) women-owned businesses said the same. But by July 2020, 62% of male-owned small businesses said their businesses was “good,” but just 47% (15 points less compared to male-owned) of female-owned businesses ranked the overall health of their business as “good.” This also represents a decline of 13 points for women-owned small businesses versus a small shift of only five points for male-owned businesses who see their businesses' health as “good.”

The owners of Juniper & Blue say they were fortunate to have a huge outpouring of community support--both from their customers and from the local business community.

“We want our shop to be very accessible for all women, and this pop-up market is one more way we are supporting other women-owned businesses and featuring their amazing products right here in the Treasure Valley,” said Joslin.

The market event kicks off July 17, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m. at Juniper & Blue's Meridian location (6500 N Linder Road).