LIVE: President Joe Biden delivers first State of the Union address
Posted at 6:59 PM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 20:59:47-05
President Joe Biden delivers his first formal State of the Union address before Congress.
Based on previously released excerpts of the speech, Biden will discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine as the world tries to stop further escalation with diplomacy and sanctions. Inflation and the pandemic-era economic recovery is also a central topic as the president tries to reassure voters the country is on the right track.
