LIVE: March 8 election updates

IDAHO — With less than an hour until the polls close, the attention is on how voters turnout for a series of levies and bond measures proposed by school districts across the Treasure and Magic Valleys.
Stay tuned to this blog for updates as results are reported.
——
Updated at 8:00 p.m.
Polling locations are closed. County election offices will report results as ballots are counted on their websites, linked below.
——
RESULTS KIVI IS WATCHING
- COUNCIL SCHOOL DISTRICT: $85,000 supplemental levy for two years
- CAMBRIDGE SCHOOL DISTRICT: $100,000 supplemental levy for two years
- BASIN SCHOOL DISTRICT: $495,000 supplemental levy for two years
- GARDEN VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT: $500,000 supplemental levy for two years
- HOMEDALE SCHOOL DISTRICT: COSSA levy
- MIDDLETON SCHOOL DISTRICT: $1.5 million supplemental levy for two years
- VALLIVUE SCHOOL DISTRICT: $4.5 million supplemental levy for two years and $55 million bond that will pool funding over up to 20 years
- NAMPA SCHOOL DISTRICT: $8 million supplemental levy for two years
- CASSIA COUNTY JOINT SCHOOL DISTRICT: $2.195 million supplemental levy for two years
- MACKAY SCHOOL DISTRICT: $748,664 plant facilities reserve fund levy accrued over five years and a $75,000 supplemental levy for two years
- GLENNS FERRY SCHOOL DISTRICT: $350,000 supplemental levy for two years
- MOUNTAIN HOME SCHOOL DISTRICT: $2.7 million supplemental levy for two years
- MOUNTAIN VIEW SCHOOL DISTRICT: $1.7 million supplemental levy for one year
- VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT: $1.5 million plant facilities levy over five years and $300,000 supplemental levy for two years
- CASTLEFORD SCHOOL DISTRICT: $350,000 supplemental levy for two years
- FILER SCHOOL DISTRICT: $500,000 supplemental levy for two years
- KIMBERLY SCHOOL DISTRICT: $800,000 supplemental levy for two years
- WEISER SCHOOL DISTRICT: $350,000 supplemental levy for two years