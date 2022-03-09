Watch
LIVE: March 8 election updates

Elections
Posted at 7:15 PM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 22:00:10-05

IDAHO — With less than an hour until the polls close, the attention is on how voters turnout for a series of levies and bond measures proposed by school districts across the Treasure and Magic Valleys.

Stay tuned to this blog for updates as results are reported.

——

Updated at 8:00 p.m.

Polling locations are closed. County election offices will report results as ballots are counted on their websites, linked below.

——

RESULTS KIVI IS WATCHING

ADAMS COUNTY

  • COUNCIL SCHOOL DISTRICT: $85,000 supplemental levy for two years 
  • CAMBRIDGE SCHOOL DISTRICT: $100,000 supplemental levy for two years  

BOISE COUNTY

  • BASIN SCHOOL DISTRICT: $495,000 supplemental levy for two years 
  • GARDEN VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT: $500,000 supplemental levy for two years  

CANYON COUNTY

  • HOMEDALE SCHOOL DISTRICT: COSSA levy 
  • MIDDLETON SCHOOL DISTRICT: $1.5 million supplemental levy for two years 
  • VALLIVUE SCHOOL DISTRICT: $4.5 million supplemental levy for two years and $55 million bond that will pool funding over up to 20 years 
  • NAMPA SCHOOL DISTRICT: $8 million supplemental levy for two years 

CASSIA COUNTY

  • CASSIA COUNTY JOINT SCHOOL DISTRICT: $2.195 million supplemental levy for two years 

CUSTER COUNTY

  • MACKAY SCHOOL DISTRICT: $748,664 plant facilities reserve fund levy accrued over five years and a $75,000 supplemental levy for two years 

ELMORE COUNTY

  • GLENNS FERRY SCHOOL DISTRICT: $350,000 supplemental levy for two years 
  • MOUNTAIN HOME SCHOOL DISTRICT: $2.7 million supplemental levy for two years 

IDAHO COUNTY

  • MOUNTAIN VIEW SCHOOL DISTRICT: $1.7 million supplemental levy for one year 

JEROME COUNTY

  • VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT: $1.5 million plant facilities levy over five years and $300,000 supplemental levy for two years 

OWYHEE COUNTY

  • CASTLEFORD SCHOOL DISTRICT: $350,000 supplemental levy for two years 

TWIN FALLS COUNTY

  • FILER SCHOOL DISTRICT: $500,000 supplemental levy for two years 
  • KIMBERLY SCHOOL DISTRICT: $800,000 supplemental levy for two years 

WASHINGTON COUNTY

  • WEISER SCHOOL DISTRICT: $350,000 supplemental levy for two years 
