LIVE: March 8 election updates

IDAHO — With less than an hour until the polls close, the attention is on how voters turnout for a series of levies and bond measures proposed by school districts across the Treasure and Magic Valleys.

Stay tuned to this blog for updates as results are reported.

——

Updated at 8:00 p.m.

Polling locations are closed. County election offices will report results as ballots are counted on their websites, linked below.

——

RESULTS KIVI IS WATCHING

ADAMS COUNTY

COUNCIL SCHOOL DISTRICT: $85,000 supplemental levy for two years

CAMBRIDGE SCHOOL DISTRICT: $100,000 supplemental levy for two years

BOISE COUNTY

BASIN SCHOOL DISTRICT: $495,000 supplemental levy for two years

GARDEN VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT: $500,000 supplemental levy for two years

CANYON COUNTY

HOMEDALE SCHOOL DISTRICT: COSSA levy

MIDDLETON SCHOOL DISTRICT: $1.5 million supplemental levy for two years

VALLIVUE SCHOOL DISTRICT: $4.5 million supplemental levy for two years and $55 million bond that will pool funding over up to 20 years

NAMPA SCHOOL DISTRICT: $8 million supplemental levy for two years

CASSIA COUNTY

CASSIA COUNTY JOINT SCHOOL DISTRICT: $2.195 million supplemental levy for two years

CUSTER COUNTY

MACKAY SCHOOL DISTRICT: $748,664 plant facilities reserve fund levy accrued over five years and a $75,000 supplemental levy for two years

ELMORE COUNTY

GLENNS FERRY SCHOOL DISTRICT: $350,000 supplemental levy for two years

MOUNTAIN HOME SCHOOL DISTRICT: $2.7 million supplemental levy for two years

IDAHO COUNTY

MOUNTAIN VIEW SCHOOL DISTRICT: $1.7 million supplemental levy for one year

JEROME COUNTY

VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT: $1.5 million plant facilities levy over five years and $300,000 supplemental levy for two years

OWYHEE COUNTY

CASTLEFORD SCHOOL DISTRICT: $350,000 supplemental levy for two years

TWIN FALLS COUNTY

FILER SCHOOL DISTRICT: $500,000 supplemental levy for two years

KIMBERLY SCHOOL DISTRICT: $800,000 supplemental levy for two years

WASHINGTON COUNTY