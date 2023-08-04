Lisa Sanchez will not run for re-election for Boise City Cancel

BOISE, Idaho — Former Boise City Council member Lisa Sanchez announced on her social media that she will not seek re-election to the council in November, saying that she will be concentrating on her new job and unable to give the appropriate dedication the council deserves.

Sanchez had previously been the representative of District 3 but was forced to vacate her seat after moving beyond the district boundary.

Although she moved back within the district lines, Mayor McLean appointed Latonia Haney Keith to fill the seat and finish out the current term.

Though no wrongdoing was found, Sanchez had been the subject of an investigation of misusing campaign funds during her tenure.

Sanchez had served on the council for two terms.