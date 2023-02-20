Lincoln Elementary School teacher allegedly abused preschool children

CALDWELL, Idaho — Lincoln Elementary School administrators placed special education teacher, Kerry Black, on administrative leave based on allegations of abuse to preschool-aged children.

The abuse is said to have been witnessed by several staff members assigned to the classroom between January 17 - February 10, including hitting, spanking, and forcefully turning their heads.

Preliminary interviews in the criminal investigation led the Caldwell Police to determine there was probable cause that Black committed the alleged abuse.

An arrest warrant was issued last week, and with the assistance of the Ada County Sheriff's Office, Black was arrested at her home in Ada County without incident. The 45-year-old is charged with five counts of Injury to a Child and five counts of Battery.

Both administrative and criminal investigations are ongoing.

This is yet another incident in the Caldwell School District with issues stemming from teaching substitutes and staff.

RELATED