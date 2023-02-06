Watch Now
Substitute teacher believed to encourage additional student fights at Syringa Middle School

The Caldwell Police Department
Posted at 12:09 PM, Feb 06, 2023
CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell Police have received information of additional fights being encouraged at Syringa Middle School by Ettson Arreola, the student teacher accused of encouraging students to fight in the classroom and then sharing on social media.

On January 26, the same day as the original offense, Arreola, along with three other Caldwell High students, reportedly prompted four additional students to go to the bathroom and fight during an after-school activity on the school grounds. Arreola had been a working as a supervisor at the after-school event.

The additional students involved have been interviewed and have provided written statements.

The report has been forwarded to the prosecutor's office for additional charges.

