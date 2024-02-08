Lessons from the border. Governor Little reveals what he's learned after visiting the Texas southern border

BOISE, Idaho — Governor Brad Little shared his experiences visiting the southern border to learn more about what needs to be fixed in the immigration system. While he wouldn't comment on the Senate Republican's refusal to pass bipartisan immigration reform, he did call on President Biden to fix the problem by himself.

Gov. Little says President Biden should reinstate all of former President Trump's border policies immediately.

Little says he's sent two teams of state troopers to the southern border to help protect it and he plans to send more.

When asked what skills they learned from the experience a trooper explained such information is "proprietary" and would not reveal any specifics.

Governor little saying at a Wednesday News conference that he has seen,for the third time, what the US has been facing at its southern border for decades.

Illegal immigration, human trafficking and drugs.

"Once in the country those illegals often set up elaborate drug trafficking organizations to distribute drugs throughout the United States, including Idaho," Gov. Little said.

On the same day Senate Republicans voted down what was initially a bipartisan immigration bill, following pressure from former president Trump, the Governor says we can't wait for congress to figure it out.

"Yes congress has a requirement to act. But there's a lot the president can do without executive order right now," added Gov. Little.

The Governor also praised several state police troopers who he sent to Texas to help protect the border and learn best practices to teach others.

"We're actively working to get other officers in the State of Idaho up to speed on what we've learned down there," said Idaho State Trooper, Chris Cottrell.

Previous trips have cost more than fifty thousand dollars.

But, when I asked for specifics of what they learned.

"A lot of that is proprietary," Cottrell.

