Large hole in the center of Lemp Street caused by trench failure

BOISE, Idaho — Barriers are in place in the middle of Lemp Street to protect commuters from an 8' deep x 8' wide hole caused by a trench failure.

The failure itself runs about 40 feet down the center of the roadway between 20th and 21st Streets.

Ada County Highway District crews are working on the problem. The barriers will be in place until a plan for permanent repairs is in place.

ACHD asks commuters to seek an alternative route if possible. Local traffic will be permitted to travel through the area.