Legal claim filed against Idaho National Guard over D.C. veteran assault

IDAHO — A legal claim has been filed against the Idaho National Guard on behalf of a U.S. Army veteran who alleges National Guard troops assaulted and injured her outside her Washington, D.C., home earlier this year.

The claim, filed Tuesday by the American Civil Liberties Union of the District of Columbia and the law firm Levy Firestone Muse LLP, alleges retired Army Capt. Anna King, a Purple Heart recipient, was unlawfully detained and injured by National Guard members on May 8.

The filing was submitted to the Department of Defense and the Idaho National Guard under the Federal Tort Claims Act, which allows people to seek compensation for certain actions by federal employees.

According to the claim, King was sitting on the front patio of her home when three National Guard members entered through her gate, told her she was being detained and restrained her.

The filing alleges the troops pinned her to the ground, knelt on her back and tightly handcuffed her, causing injuries to her wrist that required surgery.

The claim also says King continues to suffer physical and mental effects from the incident.

The Guard members allegedly accused King of assaulting other National Guard members two days earlier, though the filing states she was never charged with a crime.

The claim also says King had been openly critical of the National Guard's deployment in Washington, D.C., and had displayed protest signs outside her home.

The filing seeks compensation for King's injuries and alleges National Guard personnel violated her rights.

The claim is one of 54 filed Tuesday by the ACLU and its affiliates in 17 states and Washington, D.C., as part of a coordinated effort under the Federal Tort Claims Act.

According to the organization, the claims seek compensation for people who allege they were harmed by federal agents in separate incidents across the country.

The allegations remain unproven, and no response from the Idaho National Guard or the Department of Defense was included in the ACLU's announcement.