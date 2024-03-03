Watch Now
Some Republicans who hoped to take part in caucus arrived too late and didn't know it.

The GOP mailer did not say what time the caucus ended and many in Canyon County arrived to find the doors closed.
Posted at 7:27 PM, Mar 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-02 21:49:52-05

NAMPA — The Republican caucus results in confusion over when voting will end. Many caucus goers arrived at Skyview High School in Canyon County to vote only to find the doors had closed hours earlier. Idaho News Six witnessed voters arriving at the site all the way until 5 p.m. The caucus closed it's doors around 2:30. Voters we talked to say they were confused and disappointed that they didn't get a chance to take part.

  • Caucus doors opened at noon in Canyon County's Skyview High School.
  • A long line formed in the blustery conditions.
  • Those who were able to take part said the process went smoothly.
  • Once the doors closed, at around 2:30, the votes were tabulated.
  • At least a dozen cars carrying voters were witnessed by Idaho News 6 after the caucus ended who were trying to vote and were disappointed to find it shut down.
