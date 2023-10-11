"Leave No Trace" when enjoying Boise parks

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Parks and Recreation implemented a number of signs across parks, like Kathryn Albertson Park, to help people enjoy the beauty of the outdoors, without hurting any plants or wildlife.

Park officials are encouraging park goers to Leave No Trace and to not pick flowers or take anything from the nature.

When enjoying the wonderful parks that the Treasure Valley has to offer, it’s important to do your part in keeping them clean.

“Some people had a gender reveal party that involved cupcakes and some of the cupcakes were thrown around, and the squirrels were covered in the blue frosting and they couldn’t get it off of them,” says Kathryn Albertson Park Lead Landscape Tech Andrea Wurtz recalling a time that the park’s wildlife was put in danger. An incident that officials are hoping won’t happen again.

“Have folks respect some of the vegetation we have here in the park and adhere to the signage that we have in place,” says Director Doug Holloway.

Taking pictures at Boise Parks is encouraged, as long as you’re staying on the paths or in designated spots indicated with signs. This will ensure you aren’t trampling any habitats for the park’s full time residents.

“I have seen people stomping on the flowers. When that happens, the plants don’t get a chance to grow up,” says Wurtz.

During our interview, Wurtz noticed sequins on the ground, “Yeah it’s all over…”

The consequence for fun photos? animals could accidentally eat the microplastics.

“Some of the confetti, when people are throwing their trash out in the natural areas, and then some of the animals are going along trying to eat on that,” says Wurtz.