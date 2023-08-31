BLM proposes fees at Jump Creek after visitation doubles over the past six years

MARSING, Idaho — Jump Creek Falls is an oasis in the Owyhees and it's not that far off the beaten path, but as more visitors check out the 60 ft waterfall, it costs the Bureau of Land Management more money to maintain it.

The Jump Creek trailhead is seven miles southwest of Marsing and it offers a short, but technical hike that takes people out and back a half mile, but it's the stop in the middle that makes this place so popular.

"I think it is gorgeous, I love coming here," said Tamara Scull, who came from Boise. "When people come to visit I like to bring them here because it is pretty accessible, it is easy to get to you and you get to a beautiful waterfall."

According to the BLM, visitation has doubled in the past six years with 40,000 people checking out this recreation destination in fiscal year 2020. However, during that time, the cost to maintain Jump Creek has also doubled.

So the BLM is proposing both a $5 per day fee and a $25 per year pass to help cover costs associated with emergency response, keeping the bathrooms clean, maintaining the roads, hauling out trash, and cleaning up graffiti.

“I support that. I think it is really worthwhile that natural resources are kept natural and beautiful," said Scull. "Just paying a small fee like five dollars is really reasonable and I think it is very responsible of the BLM to do that."

We went to Jump Creek on Wednesday afternoon to get people's thoughts, and we ran into around a dozen people who were all experiencing this gem for the first time.

The drone video, shot by our chief photographer Dock Lock-Smith on June 30, showed a much larger crowd swimming and enjoying the falls.

It's a classic case of an area being loved too much. And while the trail and the falls were pretty clean, we did see an empty beer can and some cigarette butts. It's another good reminder to pack out what you take in.

"Sometimes it is really sad when you come places and people aren't protective of their natural resources," said Scull.

Jump Creek is open as a day-use area from sun-up to sundown all year long.

If you want to comment on this proposal you have until September 27, this can be done by emailing the BLM at blm_id_OwyheeOffice@blm.gov.