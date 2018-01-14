Lawsuit alleges computer lab rape at Idaho school

Karen Lehr
2:25 PM, Jan 14, 2018
SHOSHONE, Idaho (AP) -- The family of a 13-year-old girl has filed a federal lawsuit against a south-central Idaho school district, claiming school officials told the girl she couldn't remain at the school after she was violently raped by an older student in a computer lab.

The Times-News reports in a story on Saturday that the lawsuit filed late last month contends the Shoshone School District denied the girl an education by creating a hostile environment, subjecting her to sexual discrimination.

The lawsuit claims a surveillance system recorded the rape in early 2017 and school officials viewed the video shortly after.

The lawsuit says a prominent high school student-athlete in November pleaded guilty in juvenile court to multiple charges of lewd conduct with a child under 16. Shoshone School District officials declined to comment about the lawsuit.

