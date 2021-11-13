Lawmakers will reconvene at the Idaho Statehouse Monday

BOISE, Idaho — In May, legislators called for a recess during their longest session in state history. Next week, the House and Senate plan to discuss President Joe Biden’s federal vaccine requirements and introduce legislation around mandated vaccines in Idaho.

Senate democrats met Friday to discuss a return to the house they call "unprecedented."

“You know, everything that the legislature might do next week is going to be under a legal cloud. If legislation is purportedly passed, is it valid, is it effective or does it just create uncertainty?” said Sen. Grant Burgoyne (D) Boise.

They will also address an ethics complaints against Rep. Priscilla Giddings. Giddings faced the committee after two ethics complaints were filed by two dozen of her fellow lawmakers following her decision to share a news article in spring that publicly identified an alleged sexual assault victim.

House GOP Caucus Chairwoman Megan Blanksma said the House Ways and Means Committee will start looking over bills early Monday morning. Any bills passed in the House will face review in the Senate.

The House did not Sine Die, meaning this recommendation must be voted on by the end of the year or it will expire.