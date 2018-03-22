Lawmakers OK proclamation asking Idaho to refund ranchers

3:34 PM, Mar 22, 2018

ASHBURTON, NEW ZEALAND - NOVEMBER 18: Dairy cows stand at a farm near Ashburton on the day dairy giant Fonterra Co-operative held their Annual General Meeting at Ashburton Events Centre on November 18, 2009 in Ashburton, New Zealand. Fonterra is a New Zealand dairy co-operative which includes its dairy marketing company, milk collection and processing company, and the New Zealand Dairy Board. (Photo by Martin Hunter/Getty Images)

Martin Hunter
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BOISE, Idaho (AP - Idaho's Senate has approved a proposal calling for the state to reimburse two ranchers for legal costs they incurred fighting the federal government.

The Senate approved the proposal Thursday with just six Democrats opposing.

The proclamation states that $600,000 from the Constitutional Defense Fund should go to the Joyce Livestock and Lu Ranching companies to pay them back for the money they spent in the water rights cases more than a decade ago.

Supporters say the case set important legal precedent for Idaho livestock owners and protected the state from "federal overreach."

Proclamations don't carry the weight of law, and instead are akin to policy statements.

Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter said Thursday that he hasn't taken a position on the proclamation but said he's open to having a meeting with the Constitutional Defense Council -- made up of the governor, attorney general, House speaker and Senate president pro tem -- to discuss the issue.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top