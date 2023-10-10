Late-night construction closures on I-84 in Nampa begin the second week of October

The Idaho Transportation Department has announced the schedule for westbound lane closures on I-84 in Nampa to accommodate SH-16 construction.

October 11 through October 24, westbound travelers and commuters of Interstate 84 will experience lane closures, two of four lanes, between the Garrity (Exit 38) and Ten Mile (Exit 42) interchanges, nightly between 10:00pm - 5:00am. The remaining two lanes will have posted speed reduction signs of 45 mph to maintain the safety of motorists and workers.

On Sunday, October 15, ALL westbound lanes on I-84 will be closed between 10:00pm and 5:00am (Monday Oct. 16) between Garrity and Ten Mile, with motorists being detoured to Franklin Road.

During the closure, crews will shift and re-strip the I-84 travel lanes away from the center median, making room to build the center pier for supporting the I-84/SH-16 connector.

All work is dependent on the weather, and dates may be changed. For updates, motorists can text HIGHWAY to 1-866-483-8422.

Closures impacting eastbound travelers will be scheduled later this month.

For more information regarding the SH-16 construction projects, visit the ITD website.