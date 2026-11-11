Latah County completes full recount after 2,343 ballots were missing from election-night totals

LATAH COUNTY — Latah County has completed a full recount of all ballots cast in the Nov. 3, 2026, General Election after results from more than 2,000 ballots were found to be missing from unofficial election-night totals.

The updated count included 2,343 ballots whose results were not included in the unofficial election-night totals reported on VoteIdaho.gov, bringing the total to 18,104 ballots cast. The additional ballots were from in-person early voting and reflected votes from all portions of Latah County.

Following the recount, the outcomes of all races and ballot issues in Latah County, the legislative districts, and statewide remain unchanged. The recount was conducted by the Latah County Clerk's Office and overseen by the Secretary of State's Office.

During a routine post-election review, Latah County election officials discovered that results from a portion of early voting had been omitted from election-night reporting. While the ballots were counted by the county's tabulation machines, those results were not fully transferred to the election-night reporting system. Latah County subsequently conducted a full recount of all paper ballots, with candidates, media, and members of the public in attendance.

Following the recount, the closest issue on the ballot was the Moscow School District No. 281 Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy, which passed with 60.34% of the vote; it required 60% to pass.

"We take our responsibility to accurately report election results seriously, and this error should not have happened," Latah County Clerk Julie Fry said. "I'm grateful to our election staff and the Secretary of State's Office for their work to verify the results and ensure every ballot is properly accounted for."

"Elections have built-in safeguards to ensure votes are accurately counted and reported," Secretary of State Phil McGrane said. "When this discrepancy was discovered, our team jumped into action and headed immediately to Latah County. For the recount, we went back to the source, which is the paper ballots. That's how we verify the results and give voters confidence that their voices are accurately reflected."

The updated recount results are available at VoteIdaho.gov. The results will be presented for canvass and certification by the Latah County Board of Commissioners on Thursday, Nov. 12, at 3 p.m.