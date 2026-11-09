Latah County to recount ballots after election-night reporting discrepancy

LATAH COUNTY — A full recount of ballots in Latah County will be overseen by a team from the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office on Nov. 10 after results from 2,342 ballots were found to be missing from unofficial election-night totals.

During a routine review ahead of the official county canvass, the Latah County Clerk’s Office discovered that results from a portion of early voting ballots had not been fully transferred to the election-night reporting system. The ballots had been counted by tabulation machines, according to the secretary of state’s office.

An initial review indicated that adding the unreported votes did not change any election outcomes. The discrepancy appears to be the result of a procedural error, and the secretary of state’s office will work with the county to determine how it happened and identify ways to prevent similar issues.

“This is a significant discrepancy in results, and we are taking it very seriously,” said Secretary of State Phil McGrane. “Every Idahoan needs to have confidence that their vote counted, and we’re working closely with Latah County Clerk Julie Fry and her team to ensure the results are accurately reported, and every vote is properly accounted for.”

The recount will take place Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 9:30 a.m. Pacific time at the Latah County Courthouse, 522 S. Adams Street, Suite 10, in Moscow. Candidates, members of the public and the media are welcome to observe.

Election-night results are unofficial until the canvass process is complete.

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