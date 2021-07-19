Watch
News

Actions

Largest fire grows, forces evacuation of wildlife station

items.[0].image.alt
AP
In this photo provided by the Bootleg Fire Incident Command, the Bootleg Fire burns at night in southern Oregon on Saturday, July 17, 2021. The destructive Bootleg Fire, one of the largest in modern Oregon history, has already burned more than 476 square miles (1,210 square kilometers), an area about the size of Los Angeles. The Bootleg Fire is among dozens burning in the parched West. (Bootleg Fire Incident Command via AP)
Western Wildfires
Posted at 12:53 PM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-19 15:32:55-04

PORTLAND, Ore. — The nation’s largest wildfire has torched more dry forest in Oregon and forced the evacuation of a wildlife research station.

Firefighters had to retreat from the flames Monday for the ninth consecutive day due to erratic and dangerous fire behavior. Authorities say crews were forced to pull back as the flames jumped fire-retardant containment lines and pushed up to four miles into new territory.

The destructive Bootleg Fire in south-central Oregon is just north of the California border. Fueled by winds and by bone-dry conditions, it has grown to more than 476 square miles (1,210 square kilometers), an area about the size of Los Angeles.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light