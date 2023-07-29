KUNA, Idaho — Kuna man Braydan DuRee lost his life last weekend while climbing in the Grand Teton National Park. Braydan was a family man who had a deeply emotional impact on his family and community.

His 16-year-old son Kaleb and brother-in-law Zach Smith were with him Saturday when he fell 40 to 50 feet while climbing. Rangers responded to the accident, but Braydan's injuries were severe. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“He passed away; it sounds cliche, but in a place that he loved," said Zach Smith, Braydan’s Brother-in-Law.

As his family and friends prepared for his memorial service, they took time to share with me just how his life affected others.

"He has so much integrity in his life in the scene that what he was on the outside, was, also how he was on the inside,” said Wes Dyer, Braydan’s friend.

Braydan and his family moved to Idaho to plant roots and start their dream farm– throughout their property, family, and friends see reminders of his life in the different projects he took on throughout the years.

"Ever since we moved here, he has been growing vegetables and fruit," said Kaleb DuRee, Braydan’s son.

Both Kaleb and Eliza Braydan’s kids remember their dad as being funny, kind, and giving, having a fruitful garden he would give out his crops to those around him.

"It was a way that he could connect with people. He would give food away and go talk to them," said Kaleb.

One of Braydan’s many projects and hobbies was beekeeping, something his kids say they will always remember him for.

"I would always come out here and stand from a distance and watch him," said Kaleb.

Zach tells me what it felt like to be around Braydan and how encouraging his presence was.

"I felt confident, and just like we can conquer the world, we can get to the top of this mountain," said Smith.

His loss is something that will now be felt as Braydan’s family and friends reflect back on their final months with him and now those without him.

"It was a great year up until the point that he passed away; I was looking forward to the next trip with him," said Smith.

Since Braydan was the sole provider in the family, they are now also feeling the impact financially— with friends now stepping up and putting together a GoFundMe page.