Kuna could be getting a DMV Office at the Kuna City Hall

KUNA, Idaho — Kuna could be getting a new Department of Motor Vehicles, as was mentioned during the Ada County Budget Presentations to Commissioners for 2024 budget proposals this week. Numerous departments made presentations on the funds they desire for the 2024 fiscal year.

During the presentation, talks of a possible DMV Kuna branch were mentioned. As the population in Kuna continues to grow - a local branch is a need many are driving toward.

"We are looking to add a DMV in Kuna to provide better customer service," said Arturo Rodriguez, a Kuna Resident.

The nearest DMV to Kuna residents is in Meridian, taking the average commuter an average of about 25 minutes of travel time. Residents tell us it would be much more convenient to have a local DMV in the area.

Assessor’s Office officials tell us approximately up to 7,000 Kuna residents visit the Meridian DMV annually.

"The development here is growing, as you can see, people do not have to travel and can actually go to a DMV in their location," said Arturo Rodriguez, a Boise Resident.

Based on the Assessor's presentation to the Ada County Commissioners, it was noted that the motor vehicle division had a cost increase.

"Nothing is for free, you know, of course, it's going to be increasing,it already is," said Vicente Terrquez, a Kuna resident.

The motor vehicle division says they currently have 10 openings and plan to assign up to 4 of those vacancies to the Kuna DMV branch if the budget allows for it with plans for the branch to be at the Kuna City Hall, similar to the City of Star DMV.