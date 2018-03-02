Kristin Armstrong starts new time trial cycling competition in the Treasure Valley this summer
Roland Beres
10:38 PM, Mar 1, 2018
She says, "a week later, i had three contract offers."
Now that she's a retired three time gold medal Olympian in the time trial, she wants to help the next generation.
"What I want to do," says Armstrong, "is create a platform for riders across the nation to come to Boise and actually race."
She's starting a new time trial race this summer to piggyback on the twilight criterium.
And she hopes it will help the next generation of olympians get a leg up, right here in the Treasure Valley.
In 2002, Armstong got her big break in the HP Women's Challenge.
So, she's starting the Chrono Kristin Armstrong time trial which will be held july 13th sponsored by the JA and Kathryn Albertson Foundation. 30 men and 30 women will compete in the pro events and another 50 amateurs will get a chance to race before.
"Maybe there's someone with talent that has never been able to shocase that like myself in 2002," says Armstrong.
The race will take place the day before the annual Twilight Criterium which also brings top professional talent to Boise.
The Chrono Kristin Armstrong will be a sanctioned race, and feature 35-thousand dollars in prize money.