Kids scramble for eggs at Zoo Boise's annual Easter Eggstravaganza

BOISE - It was an "eggciting" day at Zoo Boise Saturday for the annual Easter Eggstravaganza celebration.

Hundreds of families kicked off their Spring Break at the zoo, with the main attraction for kiddos being the "egg scrambles" throughout the day. Separated by age, kids could gather Easter eggs on zoo grounds.

While the human kids snagged sweet treats, so did the zoo's animal residents.

It's a longstanding tradition at the zoo, usually timed to coincide with Spring Break.

"This is kind of our way to kick off spring break," Zoo Boise director Gene Peacock said. "We're doing it the weekend before [Easter] because with so many people with vacations and going out of town and stuff we want to make sure we do this so everybody has a chance to come to it."

The zoo gets anywhere from five to eight thousand visitors at the event each year.

The proceeds will go toward the development of new exhibits.