Kids can make "five dollar projects" at Bricks and Minifigs Boise

A Treasure Valley toy store is aiming to make spirits bright this holiday season. Bricks and Minifigs Boise has five dollar projects where children can make and take their own creation.
BOISE - At Bricks and Minifigs in Boise, you can buy and sell new and used LEGO toys, but the owners are doing something extra for children just in time for the holidays.
The owners of Bricks and Minifigs Boise, Brook and Reed Brimhall are putting on "Five dollar projects," where children can make and take home a creation of their own.
Sessions on Friday, December 22nd will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m, 1 to 2 p.m, and 3 to 4 p.m. and they will be building mini nativity scenes. They will also be building polar bears at 5 p.m.
Sessions on Saturday, December 23rd will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m, 1 p.m. to 2 pm, and 3 to 4 p.m. and they will be building Christmas trees. They will also be building penguins at 5 p.m.
Spaces are limited so the owners ask you to call a head and reserve a spot at (208)377-4386.
You can get more information on their facebook page, bricks and minifigs boise.