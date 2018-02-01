KFC Commercials: 10 Fun Colonel Sanders Actors

Fast food icon Colonel Sanders is known the world over and Kentucky Fried Chicken is doing their best to remind of us of his enduring spirit of hospitality with an ensemble cast of actors and comedians. Jared Cotter is now serving a bucket full of KFC colonels!

1. Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire is the newest addition to the KFC family! Reba brings her country music flair to the role as the first female ever to portray the colonel. We think she makes a mighty handsome man if you ask us!

2. Ray Liotta

Ray Liotta is known famously from the classic movie Goodfellas. Now that is some sold GOLD casting there!

3. Darrell Hammond

There's been a carousel of eight comedic colonels since 2015 and it all started with this hilarious comedian and former Saturday Night Live cast member.

4. Norm Macdonald

This fellow SNL alumn and funny man donned the white suit just three months after Darrell.

5. Jim Gaffigan

In 2016, out of nowhere, Norm flew the coop this popular stand-up comedian swooped in.

6. George Hamilton

That summer of 2016, they hit the beach and found this legendary actor. Good thing he found some KFC sunblock!

7. Rob Riggle

That fall, actor and comedian Rob jumped into the bucket of Colonels. The Step Brothers star saved the day as the Football Coach Colonel.

8. Vincent Kartheiser

A month later this Mad Men star crooned his way onto the scene.

9. Billy Zane

At the beginning of 2017 KFC went back in time, casting Billy as one of Biff's sidekicks from Back to the Future.

10. Rob Lowe

They recently hit the bottom of the bucket with the latest take on the late great chicken icon. Rob’s Astronaut Colonel is hoping to keep KFC's marketing scheme flying sky high.

