Kellogg woman killed in vehicle versus pedestrian crash on I-90

MULLAN — Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian crash that occurred on Friday, April 10, in northern Idaho.

At approximately 1:52 a.m., a red semi-truck, driven by a 30-year-old male from Washington, was traveling eastbound on I-90 when it struck a pedestrian in the roadway near milepost 64.

The pedestrian succumbed to their injuries at the scene. ISP says the victim was a 49-year-old woman from Kellogg, Idaho.

Eastbound I-90 was blocked for approximately three and a half hours while emergency responders and investigators worked to clear the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.