Keep your kids reading: Why reading the same book again and again can be good for kids

BOISE, Idaho — If you give a child a book, you give them a chance.

A chance to discover new places, learn new things and build skills that can help them throughout their lives.

That’s the idea behind Idaho News 6’s annual “If You Give a Child a Book …” campaign, which is held in partnership with the Scripps Howard Fund.

The campaign helps put books in the hands of children who may not otherwise have access to a variety of books at home.

Repeat readings are A-okay

Research shows children who have access to books are more likely to spend time reading, which can help build stronger reading skills.

And for young children, Giraffe Laugh Early Learning Centers says parents shouldn’t worry if their child keeps choosing the same book.

“Sometimes I’ll introduce a new book, and that’s OK,” said Sofia Chavarria with Giraffe Laugh. “What you want is for them to be more interested and this is something I can learn from.”

Chavarria says repeated readings are perfectly fine. If a child keeps reaching for the same story, it can be a sign they’re developing an interest in books and reading.

Through the “If You Give a Child a Book …” campaign, Idaho News 6 is working to help more children have books of their own — and the opportunity to discover stories they want to read again and again.

You can support the campaign here.