KCSO investigates domestic battery incident involving Rathdrum City Mayor, officials say

RATHDRUM, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a domestic battery incident involving Rathdrum City Mayor Mike Hill.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, on May 2, the Rathdrum Police Department requested KCSO deputies respond to and investigate the incident, citing a potential conflict of interest.

Upon arrival, deputies learned the domestic battery incident involved Hill.

The sheriff's office says the investigation is ongoing and no further comment will be made at this time. Idaho News 6 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

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