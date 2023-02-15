Justice served for man convicted of 2018 Ada County attack and attempted rape

BOISE, Idaho — Nicholas J. Campbell, the man found guilty of a attacking and attempting to sexually assault a woman in Ada county in November 2018, received his prison sentence.

On Wednesday, Campbell was handed a 45-year prison sentence, with 40 years to be served before being eligible for parole, by Ada County District Judge James Cawthorn.

Campbell attacked a woman who was jogging her regular route in an Ada County neighborhood the morning of November 30, 2018. He pinned the victim to the ground, strangled her until she was unconscious, and attempted to sexually assault her before fleeing the scene.

RELATED | ACSO: Utah man arrested in connection with 2018 attack, sexual assault

Through thorough investigation and DNA evidence, Ada County Sheriff's detectives were able to formally charge Campbell in April 2021. They also uncovered that he had followed the victim on several occasions prior to the attack.

Ada County Sheriff's Office

In October 2022, Campbell pled guilty to battery with intent to commit a serious felony - rape with an enhancement for inflicting great bodily injury and destruction of evidence.

“Thank you to the victim for her strength, courage and patience as this case moved through the criminal justice system,” said Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts. “I commend the Ada County Sheriff’s Detectives who put countless hours into this investigation. I’m grateful to the Sheriff’s Office and to my prosecution team for the hard work which ensured justice was served.”