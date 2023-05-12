Jurors to meet for first full day of deliberations in Lori Vallow Daybell trial

BOISE, Idaho — On Friday, jurors will meet for their first full day of deliberations in the trial of Lori Vallow Daybell.

The eastern Idaho mother faces murder charges and conspiracy to commit murder charges for her two children, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow. She also faces a charge of conspiracy to commit the murder of Tammy Daybell, as well as one charge of grand theft.

Doug Lock-Smith A small crowd gathers, waiting to enter the courtroom for the trial of Lori Vallow Daybell on May 12, 2023.

On Thursday, attorneys provided their closing arguments to the jury. Prosecutors asking the jury to find Lori accountable, saying she is the person who ties everything together. The defense countered, arguing the state's alleged motives of money, power and sex don't make sense.

The judge will allow the verdict to be live-streamed. We will bring it to you live on air, online and on the Idaho News 6 app.